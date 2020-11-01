eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

EMAN stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. eMagin has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in eMagin by 60.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eMagin in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in eMagin in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

