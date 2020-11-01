Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ESRT. Citigroup upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $119,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

