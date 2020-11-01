Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELEZF. Citigroup upgraded Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endesa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Endesa stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. Endesa has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2017, it distributed electricity to approximately 22 million populations covering a total area of 195,279 square kilometer.

