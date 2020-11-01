Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.28 ($10.92).

Get Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €6.01 ($7.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.04. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €14.40 ($16.94).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.