Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $2,458,212.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $74,924.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,836,889.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $87.35 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $85.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 426.09% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

