Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,861,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,108,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,834,000 after buying an additional 57,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,497,000 after buying an additional 1,283,441 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,791,250.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,847,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 425.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,471 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

