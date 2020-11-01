Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,114 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Dril-Quip worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Dril-Quip by 45.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dril-Quip by 33.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Dril-Quip by 62.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $47,939.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at $425,859.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $42,828.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRQ opened at $25.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $48.39.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank cut Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.