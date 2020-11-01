Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Separately, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

AVNT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of AVNT opened at $31.07 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

