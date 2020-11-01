Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Update

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 70,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

EVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Enviva Partners from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

EVA opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.07 and a beta of 1.17. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $167.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.50 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 61.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the second quarter valued at $245,000.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

