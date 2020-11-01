eosDAC (EOSDAC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33,789.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eosDAC has a market cap of $904,351.24 and $33,789.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.