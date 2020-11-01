Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.55%.

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,186,629.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,304 shares in the company, valued at $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 432,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after acquiring an additional 149,390 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 54.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

