Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.45.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.79. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 103.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

