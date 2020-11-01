ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 343,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

MJ stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.