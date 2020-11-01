Ether-1 Reaches Market Capitalization of $412,991.41 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $412,991.41 and $15,592.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 49,612,649 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.