Etsy Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Etsy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

ETSY opened at $121.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $1,609,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,769,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $424,841.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $158,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $756,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.