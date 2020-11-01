Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ERRFY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of ERRFY opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

