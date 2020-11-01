EverGreenCoin (EGC) Market Capitalization Hits $376,636.61

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. EverGreenCoin has a total market capitalization of $376,636.61 and approximately $40.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,620.98 or 0.99463012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00034081 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00507259 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00655773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00088433 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,482,745 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverGreenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.