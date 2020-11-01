Everi (EVRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Everi to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $38.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. On average, analysts expect Everi to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $8.61 on Friday. Everi has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $735.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $227,550. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

