Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.36

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.36 and traded as high as $32.38. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 92,963 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$30.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.81.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.36.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.52) by C$0.68. The firm had revenue of C$243.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

