Experian (LON:EXPN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,767.91

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,767.91 and traded as high as $2,851.57. Experian shares last traded at $2,825.17, with a volume of 1,163,069 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,653.64 ($34.67).

The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion and a PE ratio of 38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,987.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,767.91.

In other news, insider Ruba Borno bought 676 shares of Experian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, for a total transaction of £18,988.84 ($24,809.04). Also, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,550 shares of Experian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,965 ($38.74) per share, for a total transaction of £75,607.50 ($98,781.68).

About Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

