Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC) Price Target Raised to C$0.80

Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC) had its price target increased by Haywood Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) stock opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of $106.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46. Falco Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.60.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

