Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC) PT Raised to C$0.55

Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.55 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) stock opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. Falco Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of $106.29 million and a PE ratio of -16.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

