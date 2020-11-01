Fantom Market Capitalization Achieves $34.02 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Fantom has a market cap of $34.02 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. One Fantom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Bgogo and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00080769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00205323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.01196819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,132,611,387 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Bgogo, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

