Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Piper Sandler

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Farmers National Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.83.

FMNB stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 233.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 329.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

