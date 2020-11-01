Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Craig Hallum

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. FBN Securities started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastly from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -115.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55. Fastly has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $1,947,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,647.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $43,471,409.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,021,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,895,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,200,402 shares of company stock valued at $188,493,482 in the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 6,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.