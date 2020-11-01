Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.84

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.84 and traded as high as $23.90. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 64,685,883 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,493.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 202,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 189,856 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,331,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 17,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

