First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.04. First Capital Realty shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 1,041,038 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of First Capital Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

