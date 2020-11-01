First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get First Foundation alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Foundation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Foundation from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. Equities analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.