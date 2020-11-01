First Property Group plc (FPO.L) (LON:FPO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.22

First Property Group plc (FPO.L) (LON:FPO)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and traded as low as $33.60. First Property Group plc (FPO.L) shares last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 65,624 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83.

First Property Group plc (FPO.L) Company Profile (LON:FPO)

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

