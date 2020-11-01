First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Posts Earnings Results

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $54.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

In related news, Treasurer David Z. Rosen acquired 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.81 per share, with a total value of $47,665.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

