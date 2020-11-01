FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) PT Raised to $135.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut FirstService from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstService currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.86.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 1.01. FirstService has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.28 and its 200 day moving average is $109.08.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.41. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in FirstService by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstService by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

