Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 47.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

