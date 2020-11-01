Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.76. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 353 shares trading hands.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

