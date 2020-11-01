Flash Price Hits $0.0037 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Flash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Flash has a market cap of $3.33 million and $102.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00080839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00205353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.01196902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

