Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Foundation Building Materials to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $486.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Foundation Building Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FBM opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Foundation Building Materials has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $629.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

FBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

