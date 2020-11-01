Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,633,000 after buying an additional 370,192 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,223,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after buying an additional 63,997 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,454,000 after buying an additional 66,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,706,000 after buying an additional 61,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,224,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.23. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $113.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.87.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 31,660 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,441,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 40,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $4,228,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, CJS Securities raised Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

