Franklin Covey’s (FC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Shares of FC stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $234.82 million, a PE ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.47. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $41.85.
About Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.
