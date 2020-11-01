Franklin Covey’s (FC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of FC stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $234.82 million, a PE ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.47. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $41.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 543.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at $146,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 47.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

