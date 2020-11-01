Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNLPF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup raised Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 0.39. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

