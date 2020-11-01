Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) by 45.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Front Yard Residential were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RESI. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 327.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the second quarter worth about $1,167,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the second quarter worth about $8,748,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RESI opened at $13.39 on Friday. Front Yard Residential Co. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $786.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $55.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Front Yard Residential Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RESI shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Front Yard Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 150,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $1,453,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

