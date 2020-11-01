FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42-2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 5.25-5.75 EPS.
FTI Consulting stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.23.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.
