FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42-2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.25-5.75 EPS.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.23.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.33.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.