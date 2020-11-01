FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Flushing Financial Co. Issued By G.Research (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Analysts at G.Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. G.Research also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FFIC. ValuEngine downgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of FFIC opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 421.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 198.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

