FY2020 EPS Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Community Health Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.73). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

