FY2020 EPS Estimates for Crane Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Crane in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.85.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

CR stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Crane by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $2,166,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Crane by 29.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 76.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.