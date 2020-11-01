FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $80.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $90.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.61.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,510 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,884,000 after acquiring an additional 994,314 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $38,036,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $24,569,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after acquiring an additional 376,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,147,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,971 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,266. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

