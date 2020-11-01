Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.73

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $10.60. Gaia shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 41,218 shares traded.

GAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Gaia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $194.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaia Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gaia by 522.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 15.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gaia by 28.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.