GAN Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSE:GAN)

GAN’s (NYSE:GAN) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 2nd. GAN had issued 6,380,000 shares in its IPO on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $54,230,000 based on an initial share price of $8.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

GAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77. GAN has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at $7,650,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at $1,272,000.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

