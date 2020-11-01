GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLOP. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.21.

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.28. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $84.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.57 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.08%. Analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 1,018.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 243,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

