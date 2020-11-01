GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Short Interest Up 26.1% in October

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 516,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

GCI Liberty stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64. GCI Liberty has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.11.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.32. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Equities analysts forecast that GCI Liberty will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $3,127,093.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 728,304 shares in the company, valued at $59,138,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

