General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $8.50

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a fair value rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.04.

General Electric stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in General Electric by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 1,156,226 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in General Electric by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in General Electric by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 541.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

