General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.33

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.33 and traded as high as $6.59. General Finance shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 27,141 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFN. Zacks Investment Research raised General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $197.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. General Finance had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Finance Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 177.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of General Finance in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 42.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 41.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

